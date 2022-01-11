Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

ENB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 162,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,515. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

