Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 3.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 10,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,923,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

