Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.