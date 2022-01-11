Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

EQX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

