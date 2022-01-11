ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 91,377 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

