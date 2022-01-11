EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,708.53 and $5,191.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00396167 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008823 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.02 or 0.01247658 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.