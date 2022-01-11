Financial Analysis: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.65% -21.74%

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 11.64 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -3.66 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($4.33) -15.57

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 194.57%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $125.14, suggesting a potential upside of 85.67%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

