Financial Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.89 $3.85 million $0.72 20.74 Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.83 $57.60 million $0.85 24.73

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82% Columbia Financial 28.29% 8.83% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

