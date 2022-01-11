Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 3.2%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 78 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

