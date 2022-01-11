Function X Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Function X has a total market cap of $296.43 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.82 or 0.99987963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00090266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.92 or 0.00820224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

