Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU remained flat at $$0.68 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.