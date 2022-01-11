Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8,515.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,515 ($115.58) and last traded at GBX 8,581.06 ($116.48), with a volume of 303606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,755 ($132.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($169.68) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,673.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

