General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $56.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 47,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

