Glassman Wealth Services Invests $1.43 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Accenture comprises about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.23. 41,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,612. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

