GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $39.48 million and $34,547.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005974 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

