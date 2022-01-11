Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.66

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 124.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,783 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,240,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 379,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth approximately $18,881,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,762,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Metropoulos II by 79.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,501,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 663,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

