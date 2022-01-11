GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 3.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

