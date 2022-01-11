Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.84. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

