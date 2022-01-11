Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,033,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 188,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 262,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044,902. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

