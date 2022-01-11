Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. 488,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

