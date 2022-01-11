Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.11. 9,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

