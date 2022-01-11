Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $126,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,057.92. 166,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,588,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $862.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

