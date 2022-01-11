Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $28.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 303,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,089,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

