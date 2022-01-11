Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $60.74 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

