Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,805 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,338. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.