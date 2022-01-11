Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,756 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. 77,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

