Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $246.54. 7,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.