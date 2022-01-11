Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $7.24 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 154.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 4.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $359.39. 470,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

