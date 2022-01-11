Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.11 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.