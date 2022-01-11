Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $125.28 million and $367,648.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07548915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00310223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00871857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00443533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00255911 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 456,034,351 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

