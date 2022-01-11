Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $136.63 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $136.63 or 0.00319670 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $90.85 million and $22.58 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 680,167 coins and its circulating supply is 664,954 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.