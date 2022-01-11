Head-To-Head Analysis: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) vs. Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90%

This table compares Superior Energy Services and FTS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.03 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.53 FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A

FTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 6.05, indicating that its share price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and FTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTS International has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given FTS International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

FTS International beats Superior Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

