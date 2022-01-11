HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $56.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,863.76 or 0.99838704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032132 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00818380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,750,730 coins and its circulating supply is 264,615,580 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

