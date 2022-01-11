Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $1.01

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $83.26 million and $3.79 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

