Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of HRNNF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

