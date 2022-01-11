I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.57. 6,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.