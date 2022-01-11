Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $362.28, but opened at $378.01. Illumina shares last traded at $385.28, with a volume of 27,461 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.92.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.05 and a 200 day moving average of $429.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.