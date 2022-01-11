Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.12.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.23. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.01 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

