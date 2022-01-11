Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.12.
TSE IMO traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.23. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.01 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
