Ink (INK) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Ink has a total market cap of $473,800.68 and $1,797.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.