Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 97,924 shares.The stock last traded at $97.29 and had previously closed at $96.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.50.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.