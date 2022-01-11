iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 947,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $23.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

