iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

