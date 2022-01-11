JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $75.19. Approximately 639,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,052,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

