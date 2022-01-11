JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $141.66. 24,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,479. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

