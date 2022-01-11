JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.