JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

CDNS traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $168.40. 33,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

