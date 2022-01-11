Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 3.7%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16. 15,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,752,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.