JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

