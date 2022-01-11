Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 34,046 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 25.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.68. The company had a trading volume of 410,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. The firm has a market cap of $919.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average of $345.73. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

