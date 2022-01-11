Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYUF. lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569. Keyera has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

